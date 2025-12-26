Morton Arboretum shares tips for safe disposal of evergreen trees

This holiday season, plant experts are offering some advice on how to properly dispose of evergreen trees after celebrations have concluded.

According to officials at the Morton Arboretum, when the holidays wrap up, fresh trees begin to dry out, with their needles falling and branches becoming brittle. This creates a fire hazard in the home, and trees should be removed to prevent accidents.

“It is crucial to safely and appropriately dispose of your evergreen tree as soon as it shows signs of drying out, which can include needles dropping in droves, brittle branches, and no water uptake by the tree,” said plant knowledge specialist Sharon Yiesla.

Three ways to dispose of an evergreen tree

When the time comes to dispose of a tree, one recommended way is to recycle it. To do so, the tree must be bare and free of all decorations; otherwise, it will go to a landfill, Yiesla said. Additionally, trees covered in white, synthetic powder imitating snow cannot be recycled.

In Naperville, residents can recycle their trees for free during the first two weeks of January on regular garbage pickup and recycling days. Trees should be placed on the curb, and those longer than 8 feet will need to be cut in half.

Another option for a dried-out evergreen is placing it in a garden. Its branches can be cut and laid over garden beds to protect plants. According to Yiesla, this can help insulate the soil, “so it won’t heat up during winter warm spells and cause plants to emerge prematurely from dormancy.” The branches can be removed in the spring when flowers usually start emerging again.

One final way to dispose of a tree is to place it in one’s backyard, if possible.

“If space permits and neighbors don’t mind, leave the tree in your backyard as a windbreak for birds and wildlife during winter,” Yiesla said.

In the spring, the tree can be cut up and discarded through local landscape waste disposal programs.

Morton Arboretum Plant Clinic

For additional questions or tips on proper tree disposal, the Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic can be contacted by phone or email.

The Plant Clinic offers advice on trees, plants, and landscapes to help gardeners make good decisions about their plants in order to see them thrive.

