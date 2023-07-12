Morton Arboretum to host Mocktails and More, a nonalcoholic tasting event

The Morton Arboretum is hosting its first-ever nonalcoholic beverage tasting event.

On July 21, the arboretum is partnering up with nonprofit Chicago AF to hold Mocktails and More. The summer event is meant to promote social connections in a nonalcoholic environment.

A focus on wellness, while making connections

“The Arboretum hosting Mocktails and More is a cutting-edge response to a community need,” said Chicago AF founder Carrie May, a certified recovery coach and nurse practitioner, in a press release. “People are more concerned with wellness and mindfulness than ever before, and they’re seeking out new ways to take care of their bodies and minds, which has extended into understanding what and why we drink.”

The event aligns with the mission of Chicago AF, described as a “sober community focused on fostering alcohol-free connection and redefining sobriety’s social scene.” According to the group, it will be one of the first tasting events of this type within the Chicagoland area.

What to expect at Mocktails and More

Mocktails and More will be a 21-and-older event featuring unlimited tastings of nonalcoholic drinks from 20 different beverage companies, with a souvenir tasting glass included. There will be custom-brewed beer, wine, mocktails, seltzers and spirits among the offerings, but all will be less than 0.5% ABV (alcohol by volume).

Mocktails will include a Peach Hibiscus Tea from The Arboretum Store, and Whiskey Sour and Old Fashioned mocktails from Spiritless. There will also be options for the gluten and vegan-conscious like Sparking Mai Tai-flavor cocktail drops from Brella which are both vegan and gluten-free, as well as gluten-reduced Juicy IPA nonalcoholic beer from Grüvi. There will also be some cannabidiol-infused (CBD) beverages like Tropical sparkling water from Pause CBD Water in Naperville.

“We wanted to provide a social event for adults looking for alternatives to alcohol, or simply wanting to try something new,” said Kate Fitzgerald, the arboretum’s special event planner. “It’s about being inclusive to those who want to enjoy the social aspects of a tasting event without the effects of alcohol.”

There will be representatives on hand from the different vendors to talk about their products and ingredients.

Live music included in the fun

Along with the drinks, there will also be live R&B, rock and country music from AD3 Acoustic Trio.

The event will take place in the Arboretum’s Grand Garden from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Ticket information is available on The Morton Arboretum website. The first 150 ticket purchasers will get a free tote bag.

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

