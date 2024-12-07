Morton Arboretum’s Illumination ranked among nation’s top 10 holiday botanical light shows

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum has dazzled its way onto a top ten list of Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the country put out by USA TODAY.

Illumination lands No. 10 slot on list

The Lisle arboretum’s seasonal shine and sound fest putting a colorful spotlight on nature earned it the No. 10 slot on the publication’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

USA TODAY noted the “50 acres of dazzling lights and music” found at Illumination, also giving a shout-out to the s’mores and concessions stops, the ADA-accessible mile-long path, fireside warmth along the way, and the views of the display from the arboretum’s Ginkgo Restaurant.

A seasonal staple at the arboretum for twelve years

Illumination has been a seasonal staple for The Morton Arboretum for twelve years. Since it first came on the scene in 2013, more than 2 million people have come to view it.

“What sets the Arboretum’s holiday light displays apart is our focus on the natural beauty of trees in winter, creating a unique, family-friendly experience that celebrates the season in a way no other light show does,” said Amy Scott, the Arboretum’s head of exhibitions in a news release. “It’s an outdoor holiday tradition that families look forward to every year.”

This year’s installment brings back a number of old favorites, along with a newcomer called “Celebration Circle,” a 20-foot-tall tree in the arboretum’s Grand Garden, with changing colors and patterns. Surrounding it are four different sections of trees, each synced to different instruments.

A spot on “28 Best Christmas Light Displays” list

Illumination’s spot on the 10Best list comes thanks to the publication’s readers, who picked their top choices from a list of displays nominated by a panel of experts. This is the third time Illumination has made it onto the USA TODAY ranking.

Scoring the number one spot on the list was the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia.

But the 10Best list isn’t Illumination’s only accolade this year. U.S. News and World Report also recently put it on its list of “28 Best Christmas Light Displays + Tours for 2024.”

“Illumination continues to be a standout holiday experience, drawing national recognition for its fresh take on holiday light displays, where the trees themselves are the main attraction, not just the lights,” said Scott.

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

