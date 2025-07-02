Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Will County

On Monday, the Will County Health Department reported the first collection of mosquitoes in the county to test positive for West Nile Virus this year. The batch was collected in Joliet.

In May, the virus was also detected in batches of mosquitoes in DuPage County, including towns like Burr Ridge and Clarendon Hills.

No human cases of West Nile Virus found in the area

Currently, there are no human cases of West Nile Virus in the area. However, in late June, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that a case was found in Southern Illinois, the first one this year.

“With mosquito season underway in Illinois, it is now time for Illinoisans, especially seniors and those with weakened immune systems, to start taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release.

Residents urged to take precautions to protect themselves

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to humans by mosquitoes. It typically causes flu-like symptoms, but according to the IDPH, most infected people will not show signs of the disease. However, in rare cases, “it can lead to severe illness including paralysis, meningitis or encephalitis.”

Illinois health officials are urging residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves. This includes removing stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed, such as in bird baths, ponds, and wading pools.

Those who see water standing for more than a week in areas such as roadside ditches and flooded yards are encouraged to report the location to their local health department.

When outdoors, people are advised to wear shoes and socks, long pants, and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts, while also applying insect repellent.

Finally, health officials encourage checking doors and windows to make sure screens are tight-fitting and without tears.

