Motorcyclist killed in Naperville crash Tuesday

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash with a pickup truck at a Naperville intersection, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Two-vehicle crash at Warrenville, Washington intersection

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of E. Warrenville Road and N. Washington Street.

When police arrived, they found a black Ford F-150 at the east side of the intersection with significant damage to its front left quarter panel. A yellow 2003 Honda motorcycle was found next to the pickup truck on its side, also with heavy damage.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old man from Woodstock, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

The motorcycle passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Woodstock, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 20-year-old West Chicago man who was driving the truck was evaluated and refused medical treatment.

Police report ongoing investigation

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Warrenville Road from Washington Street. It collided with the Ford pickup as the truck made a left turn onto westbound Warrenville Road out of a private drive.

Warrenville Road was closed from Washington Street to Lucent Lane in both directions for about four and a half hours.

The department asks anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6117.

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