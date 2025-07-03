Municipal band to strike patriotic note ahead of Naperville fireworks show

Naperville is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, with an opening act sure to hit the right patriotic note.

Naperville Community Fireworks Show on Friday, July 4

For the fourth year running, the Naperville fireworks will be held at the Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., on Friday, July 4.

Before the fireworks, the Naperville Municipal Band will be on hand, performing patriotic classics at the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza. The music will start at 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks starting to launch at 9:30 p.m.

Attendance at both events is free.

Where are the best places to watch the Naperville fireworks?

Viewing options for the fireworks show will be aplenty, with 906 parking spots at Frontier Sports Complex, and another 1,000 at nearby Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. Spectators are welcome to watch from either their car or on a field within the park.

But those aren’t the only options. The city of Naperville says the fireworks can be seen from two to three miles away from the park. On the city’s website, there’s a map of additional suggested locations to park and watch the show, such as the Fry Family YMCA, Compass Church, the Naperville Public Library, and a number of different parks and schools.

