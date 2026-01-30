Murder suspect in critical condition after apparent self-inflicted injuries at DuPage jail

A murder suspect being held at the DuPage County Correctional Center is in critical condition after sustaining injuries yesterday that appeared to be self-inflicted, according to a news release from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 19-year-old Nedas Revuckas suffered the injuries while in his housing unit at the jail. The release did not note the nature of the injuries.

Westmont man charged with murder of woman and her unborn child

The Westmont resident had been arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 27, for allegedly killing a Downers Grove woman and her unborn child.

Revuckas taken to medical facility for treatment

Earlier on Thursday, Revuckas had appeared in court, and was denied pretrial release. After officers discovered he was injured later that day, he was treated by medical staff at the jail and then taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation showed no one else was involved in the incident.

Suspect allegedly stabbed pregnant woman seventy times

Revuckas’ charges stemmed from an incident that took place in Downers Grove on Monday, Jan. 26, following the Facebook Marketplace purchase of a truck Revuckas had made on Saturday.

The 1994 Ford Ranger pickup was sold to Revuckas by Gabriel Morales. Revuckas had picked it up at his apartment in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue.

Morales had made arrangements with Revuckas to transfer the bill of sale for the truck and return the license plates on Wednesday. That day, Revuckas met with Morales’ wife, Eliza, in the vestibule of the apartment building, just before 5:40 p.m.

Around 6:10, the Downers Grove Fire Department was notified of a fire alarm going off at the apartment building. Upon arrival, they discovered Eliza severely injured near the door of her apartment. Once they got her into an ambulance, they determined she was dead.

An investigation discovered that Revuckas allegedly went into Eliza’s apartment where he argued with her about the condition of the truck he had bought. Authorities say the fight turned physical and allege that Revuckas stabbed her seventy times, primarily in the head and neck.

Eliza allegedly told Revuckas she was pregnant during their altercation.

Officials say Revuckas also stabbed the family dog, Zula, in the head between the eyes. The dog is currently under veterinary care.

Revuckas then allegedly set the apartment on fire using household chemicals and sanitizer as accelerant. Authorities say there were two points of origin for the fire: the kitchen stove and the front door. Revuckas then allegedly took Eliza’s phone and fled.

Arrest made the day after the murder

He was arrested at his home late the next night. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!