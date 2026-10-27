Name proposed for new Frontier community activity center in Naperville

The name of the new community activity center at the Frontier Sports Complex site could decidedly be straightforward, based on a discussion at a recent Naperville Park Board meeting.

Eric Shutes, the district’s director of planning, went before the park board on Thursday, Oct. 22, and discussed a plan to name the new venue, which is tied to the successful March bond referendum, as the Frontier Activity Center.

Three names considered for activity center

Shutes said internal discussions resulted in three proposed names, with the other two being the 95th Street Activity Center and the Cedar Glade Activity Center.

“Staff noted that the name of Frontier Activity Center seemed to fit well, considering that residents and patrons are very familiar with Frontier Sports Complex, and the numerous recreational amenities, activities and events offered at that location,” Shutes said.

Before any wheels were put in motion for the center’s naming, Shutes sought feedback from the park board.

Board members give name high marks

During a brief discussion of the topic at the recent meeting, board members were supportive of the Frontier Activity Center moniker.

“I like Frontier, too,” board member Alison Thompson said. “I think it makes sense. I think people are going to call it that, no matter what we end up naming it. We might as well go with that.”

With the board’s preliminary feedback in play, Shutes said an official 60-day review period will kick off before the facility formally receives the name. The timeline correlates to board policy, in an effort to gather any public feedback that might come in.

New activity center to open in 2029

The new activity center is slated to open at some point in 2029. Since the project received the go-ahead this spring through the successful referendum, a number of early-stage steps took place, including design, permitting, and construction.

Upon completion, it will feature a number of amenities, including fitness and exercise rooms, a walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools, and rooms for programs and community activities.

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

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