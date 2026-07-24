Naperville Park District provides strategic plan progress update

Work on Frontier Sports Complex’s new indoor activity center, programs for active adults and seniors, and the launch of a new community reporting tool were among some of the initiatives highlighted in a recent comb-through of progress on the Naperville Park District’s new three-year strategic plan.

Executive Director Brad Wilson provided an update on the plan at the park board’s Thursday, July 23, meeting. The document, approved by the board in April, covers the years 2026-2028, serving as a short-term roadmap and highlighting key priorities and initiatives within the district.

Work on new Frontier Sports Complex facility

In his first-in-a-series of progress reports on the strategic plan, Wilson touched on a number of specific programs and initiatives, such as the Glow in the Snow family event and the offering of free summer fitness classes at the 95th Street Wagner Family Pavilion. He also reviewed the district’s work on the indoor activity center, which voters approved in the March bond referendum. Following its successful outcome, the district late this spring and early this summer issued several contracts, including the hiring of a construction manager for the project.

“The team is currently working on the schematic design phase,” Wilson said. “The new community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex is scheduled to be completed and open for public use in 2029.”

Reviewing active adult and senior programs

Another component of the plan entails what Wilson described as “addressing recreation needs of an evolving and growing community” and “focusing on the distribution of programs and services throughout Naperville.” A part of this process, Wilson noted, includes a top-down look at the depth, breadth and format of program and service offerings for a specific age group within the community.

“Staff are evaluating our active adult and seniors programming area to better meet the needs of all adults by expanding and diversifying program offerings,” Wilson said.

Speaking to specifics, he added, “This includes increasing the number of senior seminars, introducing a wider variety of relevant topics, and moving seminars to evening hours to make them more accessible for individuals who work during the day.”

New community tool to assist with park maintenance

Wilson also used the progress update as an opportunity to shine a light on the launch of a new district initiative that is aimed at enhancing mechanisms for residents to provide feedback with district staff. The district recently introduced a new reporting tool, Maintenance Matters, that Wilson said dovetails into a long-term goal of creating innovative ways to improve service levels to residents. Maintenance Matters gives residents the opportunity to report a concern at any of the district’s sites with the click of a button. Each request has a ticket number that is routed to an appropriate staffer, and requestors have the ability to track progress through the platform.

“Information gathered from the Maintenance Matters system will assist the district in identifying and providing timely responses on maintenance issues,” Wilson said.

Twice annual progress updates anticipated

In his report to the board, Wilson indicated he plans to provide twice annual progress reports on the existing plan, which was developed in conjunction with the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies.

“Staff will continue to work toward achieving the goals identified in the strategic plan and will provide another update in the first quarter of 2027,” Wilson said.