Naper Settlement announces 2026 Naper Nights lineup

Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights concert series returns this summer, featuring several tribute bands performing hits by popular artists and groups, including AC/DC and Taylor Swift.

Summer weekend concert series

The outdoor concert series will take place June 19 and 20, July 17 and 18, and August 14 and 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, with something for everyone, Naper Settlement officials said in a news release.

“Whether a tribute to Sly and the Family Stone, Ozzy Osbourne, or a K-Pop dance party, each concert is meant to foster intergenerational connections through music and community,” said Adison Glick, Naper Settlement special events senior team leader.

Naper Nights lineup

The lineup is as follows:

Friday, June 19

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Sly and the Family Stone Tribute – Bumpus

Saturday, June 20

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – AC/DC Tribute – DOWN/POUR

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Ozzy Osbourne Tribute – Crazy Train

Friday, July 17

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – ZZ Top Tribute – Eliminator

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – The Doobie Brothers Tribute – The Doobie Others

Saturday, July 18

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – K-Pop Dance Party – DLC: DANCE

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Pop Hits – Dylan Chambers

Friday, August 14

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m – Epic Rock Covers – Dan Peters Band

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – JUMP – America’s Van Halen Experience

Saturday, August 15

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m – Taylor Swift Tribute – Sparks Fly

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.– Toby Keith Tribute – Made in America

Local students from the School of Rock are also scheduled to perform each night ahead of the tribute bands from 5:00-5:40 p.m. Seating will not be provided during the concerts, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Family-friendly event

In addition to music, there will be food trucks on site and a designated children’s area with different activities, including free painting hosted by Pinot’s Palette.

“We want grandparents, parents and kids to experience each concert together and leave with an appreciation of how music may have changed over time, but the energy, excitement, and connection it provides is timeless,” said Glick.

Ticket information for Naper Nights

Tickets for the concert are now on sale on the Naper Settlement website. They cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and under can attend for free, as can Naper Settlement membership holders.

Proceeds from ticket sales and membership purchases go to support the Naperville Heritage Society.

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Photo Courtesy: Naper Heritage Society