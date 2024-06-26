Naper Settlement hosts first summer farmers market

A farmers market with the goal of tying the Naperville community back to its agricultural roots opened at Naper Settlement Tuesday afternoon.

“We wanted to bring the community together,” said Denise Wilt, public relations and social media team leader at Naper Settlement. “We thought this was a good way to connect people with local businesses and artisans.”

The market will run every Tuesday through Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Market visitors will receive free admission to Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Over 25 vendors, live music, and interactive demonstrations

Naper Settlement’s farmers market features over 25 vendors.

“From honey to garlic, to houseplants,” said Wilt. “The vendors are local, they are from Illinois, so you’re supporting local businesses when you come here for the farmers market.”

One vendor who said she’s coming back to Naper Settlement every week for the farmers market is Danielle Marshal, founder of Danie’s Natural Juice Blends. Her Chicago-based company serves up “100% natural juice blends” in a variety of flavors.

“Our innovation includes freezing our juices, so our customers actually receive a frozen juice,” said Marshal. “That way they can pull it out of the freezer and enjoy drinking a very fresh pressed juice at their convenience… We do carrot juices, we do green juices, we do beet juices.”

Every Tuesday, the Settlement will offer a unique demonstration or class from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center, a 4,000-square-foot facility on Settlement grounds that opened in April 2023.

“Everywhere from Backyard Chickens 101, we’ve got beekeeping, dimension gardening, so a big variety of classes led by different people,” said Wilt. “Some by our Naper Settlement staff, some are from The Conservation Foundation.”



Over on the Paw Paw Post Office front porch, live bluegrass and country music bands will play from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every week.

Second farmers market in Naperville

Naper Settlement’s farmers market now joins the Naperville Farmers Market near the Fifth Avenue Train Station as the second offering of its kind in the city.

“Everyone has had very positive feedback so far,” said Wilt. “People are coming here right at 3 p.m. when we open, so everyone seems to really be enjoying it.”

