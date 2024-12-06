Naper Settlement hosts inaugural tree lighting ceremony

On Wednesday, Naper Settlement gathered the community for its inaugural tree lighting ceremony, illuminating the giant evergreen that greets guests by the Birck Family Innovation Gateway.

“For the very first time, this tree that has been here for decades and is a part of the legacy of this museum, is gaining another purpose during the year, which is to bring the holiday season to our community, said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement.

Holiday-themed activities at Naper Settlement

To support that festive mission, Naper Settlement also illuminated eight of its buildings with lights and offered various activities, including music performances at the chapel, blacksmith demonstrations, and tents serving hot cocoa and cookies.

“At the Pre-Emption House, we have [a station for] writing a letter to Santa Claus and we also have Santa here. So you can have a photo with Santa,” said Tamayo-Calabrese.

The event was made possible with the help of Naperville’s Stenger family, who sponsored the holiday celebration, which was well-received by the community.

“I’ve actually had a few folks say, ‘So what are you going to do next year? Are you planning to grow this?’ Our hope is certainly to grow the things that we have and we’ll see what next year awaits,” said Tamayo-Calabrese.

Upcoming Holly Jolly Days

If you missed out on the festive fun, more is to come, with Naper Settlement’s Holly Jolly Days. Over the next three weekends, guests can create holiday crafts, learn how reindeer shoes are made, and enjoy storytime sessions at the museum.

Event and ticket information for Holly Jolly Days can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

“Caroline Martin Mitchell, in her last will and testament, said that she wanted to have her property as a place to gather the community. Our thought and our feeling is that we should fulfill that wish for her, and that this place should be available and be a place to gather the community throughout all the important times during the year,” said Tamayo-Calabrese.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!