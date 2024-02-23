Naper Settlement to host a farmers market on Tuesdays this summer

This summer, a new farmers market is coming to the heart of downtown Naperville.

Starting in late June, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., will offer a market every Tuesday through September from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the goal of tying the community back to its agricultural roots. It will feature all the farmers market mainstays.

“Coffee, garlic, hot sauces, meats, spices,” said Marketing Director at Naper Settlement Brittany Tepper. “They’re looking into produce and other unique items like flowers. Pottery is another big one.”

Market visitors will receive free admission to Naper Settlement.

Demonstrations and live music at the Settlement

Naper Settlement’s market will feature unique demonstrations focused on Naperville’s agricultural history.

“Sometimes (the demonstrators) will be from our staff, and sometimes we’ll have guest speakers come in (and talk about) all the agricultural related, whether it’s cooking or more of the educational aspect,” said Tepper.

Demonstrations will connect to the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center, a 4,000-square-foot facility on Settlement grounds that opened in April 2023.

Along with demonstrations, Naper Settlement is currently planning for “bluegrass” bands to play in front of the Paw Paw Post Office during market hours.

Naper Settlement will have a full reveal of the summer market on May 2.

“I think (the market) is going to be a really nice addition to our lineup of events,” said Tepper. “Having it on Tuesdays, we hope people can come out after work.”

Other Naperville farmers markets

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city had three farmers markets in the summer: St. John’s Episcopal Church’s St. John’s Farmers Market, the Naperville Farmers Market on Fifth Avenue, and the 95th Street Farmers Market held by the Naperville Public Library and Naperville Park District.

The only market that remains out of the three is the Fifth Street market, which runs on Saturdays.

