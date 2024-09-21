Naper Settlement will bring back farmers market after successful first summer

Earlier this week, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., wrapped up its first summer hosting a farmers market.

The site’s public relations and social media team leader, Denise Wilt, said Naper Settlement is “definitely” bringing the farmers markets back next summer.

“It is our inaugural year, we’re really happy with how it turned out, but we’re going to make it even bigger and better for next year,” Wilt said. “The feedback has been very positive with the community.”

The markets were held every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re here at… the Naper Settlement farmers market,” said Wilt. “It ran from June 25th to Sept. 17… It has a ton of local vendors offering everything from fresh produce to handcrafted items. We also have educational activities as well as educational class(es), we have live music, so we have a lot going on here at the farmers market.”

Educational classes bring big crowds to Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement held a different educational class each week at the farmers market. Wilt said the first session, Gardening 101: Designing a Sustainable Garden, brought a huge audience… and buzz around the sessions continued throughout the summer.

“Our first week, we actually had (the class) in our agricultural center, and there were so many people we had to actually move it to our chapel,” said Wilt. “We have a lot of different types of speakers, from places such as The Conservation Foundation, OLI Gardens.

