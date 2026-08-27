Naperville 203 officials plan changes to student services program

Naperville School District 203 officials are in the home stretch of completing a multi-year analysis of student service support systems. The depth and breadth of programs pertains specifically to students with individualized education plans, or IEPs.

Administrators at a board of education meeting Monday, Aug. 17, gave a report on the work that has taken place. The information foreshadows a rollout of multiple changes planned for the 2027-28 school year.

Two-pronged analysis taking place

Melissa McHenry, Naperville 203’s assistant superintendent for academic services, led the presentation. She said the analysis, which began in the 2023-24 school year, had two specific objectives:

Conduct an analysis of specialized programming to ensure students’ exceptional needs are met through an efficient and effective resource model.

Conduct an analysis of non-specialized programming to ensure students’ exceptional needs are met through an efficient and effective resource model.

Student-specific growth is a key component of Naperville 203’s approach to support services, McHenry said, though she noted benchmarks differ from one student to the next because of the customized nature of IEPs.

“The progress for our students is looking at progress towards those individual goals,” McHenry said. “Progress looks different for every student with an IEP.”

In the past several years, several planning efforts have taken place for the district’s student support services program, including curriculum updates that include redesigned curriculum maps for such core subjects as math, science, and literacy.

Other work has included a rollout of new resources, targeted professional training, alternative learning options, and methods around supervised study.

Specialized program playbook

One component that was honed in on during the presentation was the implementation of a specialized program playbook that, according to the presentation, is intended to serve as “a comprehensive internal resource for specialized instruction.”

“The playbook is something that we are incredibly proud of,” McHenry said. “It’s definitely still in draft form, but it is also really driven from the feedback we received and what we’re wanting districtwide.”

Several board members said they are supportive of the playbook as a tool for administrators, specialists, and paraprofessionals.

“I think this is really important to get everybody from the district all on the same page and have it a little more standardized,” board member Joseph Kozminski said. “I think it mitigates some of the potential issues that could come up.”

Staff feedback, good and bad, reviewed

As work to refine the supports within the student services program took place, district officials also collected feedback from staff who, past and present, have worked within the area for Naperville 203.

Several concerns were raised from the staffers who provided feedback, including the prevalence of burnout when coverage is low and a student’s behavior is intense, as well as reports of varying levels of understanding from administrators on the specialized program structures that are in place.

But the feedback also brought to light some positives, including perceptions of passionate, dedicated colleagues, and an overall solid structure within the program framework, as evidenced by staff being able to meet the necessary number of IEP instructional minutes.

Board President Charles Cush inquired about mental health resources for the faculty working in student services.

“A lot of times, when you’re really focused on individual needs of individual students, it can be very mentally and physically and emotionally taxing,” Cush noted.

McHenry, in response, said there are protocols in place, including renewed efforts to give faculty breaks, when there is a need to do so.

“It is something that is important,” McHenry said. “It’s something that we have conversations about a lot.”

Parent feedback being sought this school year

As this school year unfolds, McHenry said Naperville 203 officials will be making a concerted effort to gather parent feedback — as well as comments from the broader community — about the supports offered through the student services program.

Board member Marc Willensky shared support for this particular step, pointing out he has heard comments from parents in the past who have been unclear about some of their child’s expectations within the program.

“I think getting the parents involved in this, and hearing their questions, I think, is going to be super important to maybe correcting their misunderstanding about some things and being able to better address the concerns that families have,” Willensky said.

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