Naperville 203 proposes cutting 97 full-time positions in 2026-27 budget

Naperville School District 203 administrators are proposing a reduction of 97 full-time equivalency positions in the upcoming 2026-27 school year budget. Declining enrollment and projected financial shortfalls have been cited as reasons for the proposed reductions.

Budget deficit in excess of $12 million projected next year

Last month, Naperville 203 officials reported the district could grapple with a projected $12.39 million shortfall in the 2026-27 school year budget. Persistent gaps between both sides of the financial ledger are anticipated in the ensuing years.

The financial shortfall in the 2030-31 school year could balloon to $27.24 million if no action is taken, according to district projections.

Superintendent Dan Bridges and several members of his cabinet discussed the 97 FTE reduction proposal at a board of education meeting Monday, March 2. No action was taken, though the board could act on the proposal at its upcoming Monday, March 16, meeting.

The proposal includes a 6.7% reduction in administrative positions, from 104 FTEs this school year to 97 FTEs this fall, amounting to a 7 FTE cut.

Additionally, the proposal on the table entails a 5.7% cut in certified educator positions, from 1,567 FTEs this school year to 1,477 FTEs in the upcoming 2026-27 school year, amounting to a reduction in 90 FTEs.

“This will ensure that the effort to right-size the district is reflected at all levels of leadership and we maintain a lean and focused organization structure that prioritizes classroom funding,” Bridges said of the proposal.

Overall student enrollment trending downward

The planned budgetary reductions are in response to the general decline of student enrollment across Naperville 203’s geographic footprint, Katie Matthews, assistant superintendent for student services, said.

“Over the past 12 years, district enrollment has declined by approximately 875 students, while certified staffing levels have increased,” Matthews said. “Addressing this misalignment is necessary to ensure long-term fiscal stability while continuing to meet student needs.”

Allison Boutet, assistant superintendent for middle schools, said the proposed reductions are intended to be spread across Naperville 203 and not heavily impact one category over another. Outright layoffs, Boutet and others have stated, would be viewed as a last resort.

“These reductions occur across all levels and are being addressed first through retirements, resignations, natural attrition, internal transfers and the thoughtful use of certifications, rather than direct one-to-one personnel reductions,” Boutet said.

Bridges said he and his team understand the importance employees in all of Naperville 203’s nearly two-dozen buildings play in day-to-day classroom activities.

“We all recognize that the strength of what we do comes from the people who serve our students every single day,” Bridges said. “We continue to move through this process with transparency, professionalism and respect for the people who serve our students.”

Board and one staff member react to proposed changes

At the conclusion of the recent presentation, several board members weighed in with preliminary thoughts.

Board member Holly Blastic said she is hopeful administrators “look under every single rock and find every single dollar before we get to staffing.”

“I’m up every night thinking about this because we value everyone,” Blastic said. “I recognize we do have to do something. We don’t want this hanging over our heads year after year. That weighs on families, and that weighs on staff.”

Board President Charles Cush said he was appreciative of the depth of thought that went into the preliminary staffing plan.

“These are not easy things to go through, but the collaboration and the partnership that has been displayed … is very commendable,” Cush said.

During public comment, the board received public comment from one staff member on the planned staff reductions.

Kelly Scotti, an instructional assistant at Beebe Elementary School, implored the board and administrators to look at the proposed reductions from a needs-based perspective, rather than a hard-and-fast look at student enrollment numbers within each building.

“It is now gravely important to look beyond the forgone conclusion of staff reductions by analyzing and implementing best practice opportunities designed to meet the varying needs of our students and schools as we move forward,” Scotti said.

