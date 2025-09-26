Naperville 203’s Connections Transitions Services celebrates expanded facility

Connections Transitions Services recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its renovated and expanded facility.

Naperville School District 203 offers the Connections post-secondary program to help recent high school graduates with special needs receive additional training to make a successful transition from high school into adulthood.

Renovated facility offers more opportunities to practice essential daily living skills

The newly renovated facility at 710 W. 5th Ave. includes new classroom spaces and a state-of-the-art life skills kitchen. At the center, students can practice daily living skills to help prepare them for an independent future.

“This renovation is more than just a new building; it’s a testament to our commitment to our students and their families,” said Principal Keith Langosch in a news release. “This new space allows us to provide even more hands-on, real-world experiences that will have a lasting impact on our students’ lives. We’re incredibly proud to see the positive impact this will have on their journey toward independence.”

Seeing firsthand the opportunities Connections provides

The ribbon-cutting celebration included a student-led tour of the new site, giving guests a chance to see how the program makes a difference in students’ lives.

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges noted the Connections program aligns with the district’s mission to serve students.

“We are committed to providing all our students with the resources they need to thrive, and this new Connections space will empower them to develop the skills necessary to become successful, independent members of our community,” Bridges said.

Photo courtesy: Naperville School District 203

