Naperville All Abilities Fair celebrates disability representation in business

Naperville-area businesses both owned and operated by, and created for, individuals with disabilities showcased their services at the Sept. 12 All Abilities Vendor Fair.

The fair was hosted by Good Shepherd Church in partnership with Front Porch Church.

Awareness in the workforce

Autumn Wouk, co-founder of the All Abilities Fair, said people with disabilities want to be “seen and known” the same as everyone else, which was a driving idea behind the event.

“We host the Vendor Fair because we want to bring awareness to the community that people with disabilities have the ability to work and own a business,” Wouk said.

Chris Rechsteiner, disability minister at Good Shepherd, said the fair’s inclusivity aligned with the church’s ministry of everyone being who they are, and feeling safe to be so.

Supporting local businesses

More than 70 vendors were present for the fair’s third year in Naperville, more than double the 30 it saw in its first year. Those included artists, authors, restaurants and community support resources.

Around 500 people attended the event, organizers said.

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