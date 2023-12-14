Naperville and Cortland mayors agree to mayoral challenge for upcoming Stagg Bowl

The North Central College and SUNY Cortland University football match-up this Friday in the 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl has prompted a friendly competition between the mayors of the cities for each school.

Mayoral challenge over Stagg Bowl with jersey-wearing at stake

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and Cortland, New York, Mayor Scott Steve have agreed that the mayor of the town for the losing team will wear the winning team’s jersey to a city council meeting.

Mayor Steve pitched the challenge as a way to build camaraderie and engage more school spirit throughout the community, saying in a news release, “This Mayoral Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to come together and celebrate our local sports talent.”

The challenge notes that the mayor of the winning team will have full “unlimited bragging rights,” and the satisfaction of victory.

“As a North Central College alum, I’m incredibly proud of our student-athletes,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli in the news release. “Good sportsmanship and being your personal best on and off the field is part of the Cardinal culture, and this friendly competition helps us celebrate those important life lessons. That said, I can’t wait to see Mayor Steve wear a slightly different shade of red to a Cortland Council meeting.”

North Central’s fourth consecutive Stagg Bowl appearance

This will be the fourth consecutive Stagg Bowl appearance for the North Central Cardinals, but Cortland University’s first.

The Cardinals won the Division III national championship last year and are hoping for back-to-back victories. If they emerge as victors over the Cortland Red Dragons, this will be their third national win.

Naperville fans are hoping they can pull it off, and will be cheering them on, as will Mayor Wehrli. He and Mayor Steve are looking forward to the game, and hope they can keep the other team’s jersey off their back.

“We encourage everyone to show their support for our teams and join us in making this year’s Stagg Bowl an unfor­gettable celebration of sportsmanship and community. And I hope that Mayor Wehrli looks good in SUNY Cortland red,” added Mayor Steve.

The game kicks off in Salem, Virginia, Friday night, at 6 p.m. It will be live on ESPNU and can be heard on WONC radio 89.1 FM.

Photo credits: City of Naperville, City of Cortland

