Naperville apartment building fire leaves three residents displaced

A fire at a Naperville apartment building on Sunday morning left two of the building’s eight units uninhabitable and three residents displaced.

Smoke seen coming from roof of apartment

Naperville firefighters responded to the report of smoke coming from the roof vent of an apartment in the 1100 block of Royal Saint George Drive at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they discovered an “active fire” in the attic and made a call to bring in additional crew and equipment.

Residents were evacuated from the building as firefighters worked the scene, stretching hose lines to the attic. The fire was put out within 25 minutes.

Fire department worked with Red Cross to assist residents

Fire personnel stayed on scene for another hour, working with the Red Cross to help displaced residents, and assisting building management.

Officials said the fire was accidental, and no one was injured in the event. Damages from the blaze were estimated to exceed $20,000.

