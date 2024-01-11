Naperville area closures stack up ahead of Friday’s winter storm

Several Naperville city operations, schools, businesses, and facilities have announced closures in anticipation of the forecasted winter storm set to hit the area on Friday.

City of Naperville

Garbage collection will start at 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, an hour earlier than usual.

Live Christmas tree collection for residents with a Friday garbage and recycling collection has been postponed to Friday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 26.

Naperville’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14. The city’s Electronics Recycling Center will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12.

Residents can monitor the City of Naperville’s winter weather update page, social media accounts, or sign up for Naper Notify alerts for any other potential changes in service due to the storm.

Local schools and churches

The following schools will be closed on Friday, with classes shifted to e-learning.

North Central College

College of DuPage

Benedictine University

Benet Academy

Naperville School District 203

Indian Prairie School District 204

All Saints Catholic Academy

St. Raphael

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church’s parish office be closed on Friday, Jan. 12. Mass will still take place.

Area businesses

The following businesses in the Naperville area will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12.

DeEtta’s Bakery

DuPage Credit Union

The DuPage Children’s Museum will close early at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan 12.

Pace Bus

Pace warns of possible delays on Friday and Saturday and recommends postponing non-essential travel. For those who need to travel, Pace advises wearing warm, layered clothing.

Pace offers a bus tracker for fixed-route trips, and trip check for paratransit travels. Its recommended trip-planning app, Transit, provides real-time updates.

Naperville News 17 will add to this list as more closures are announced.

Last updated: 6:07 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11

