Naperville Area DuPage, Will County Races Tight As Election Day Ends

Several Naperville area races in DuPage and Will County remained too close to call as votes throughout the precincts were tallied on election night. The following data is representative of the numbers as of 11:25 p.m.

DuPage County Races

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Democrat Deb Conroy was holding a lead over Republican Greg Hart for the DuPage County Board Chairman role, with 5,441 votes separating the two. The two are vying for the spot long held by current board chairman Dan Cronin, who chose not to seek reelection after 12 years in the office.

In the race for DuPage County Clerk incumbent Democrat Jean Kaczmarek came in with about 53% of the vote, roughly 17,300 votes ahead of challenger, Republican Evelyn Sanguinetti.

Democrat Dawn DeSart and Republican Patty Gustin currently hold the most votes for the two open seats for DuPage County Board District 5, respectively. Gustin leads her closest opponent, Democrat Sadia Covert, by almost 1,800 votes.

In the race for Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President, Democratic incumbent Daniel Hebread has about 51% of the vote, with a lead of about 7,900 votes over Republican challenger Robert J. Schillerstrom.

For the District 5 DuPage County Forest Preserve Commissioner seat, Democratic incumbent Barbara O’Meara had one of the wider leads, with about 60% of the vote. She came in with slightly more than 10,100 votes than opponent, Republican Elizabeth J. Folk Van Arsdell.

Will County Races

Some Will County races had even tighter margins. With 100% of those precincts reporting, Republican Jim Reilly was ahead of Democrat incumbent Mike Kelley by just 289 votes in the Will County Sheriff race.

In the Will County Treasurer race, Republican Raj Pillai was edging out incumbent Democrat Tim Brophy with a 478 vote lead.

There were slightly higher margins in the race for Will County Clerk, with Democrat incumbent Lauren Staley-Ferry with 52% of the vote, in a roughly 9,700-vote lead over Republican challenger Gretchen Fritz.

And in the Will County Board District 10 race, Democrat Meta Mueller and Republican Julie Berkowicz were holding the lead for the two open seats, respectively. Berkowicz was ahead of her closest competitor, Khadija ‘D.J.’ Sufi by 2,360 votes. WGN called Mueller and Berkowicz as the projected winners.

All current numbers are unofficial results. Some provisional ballots as well as remaining vote by mail ballots postmarked by Election Day remain to be counted. As per the Will County Clerk website, results will be official after canvassing on Tuesday, November 29.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!