Naperville-area elementary, middle schools ranked among top 100 in state

The results of this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings for best elementary and middle schools are out, with many Naperville-area schools landing among the top 100 in the state.

Several local elementary schools make top 100

A number of Naperville School District 203 elementary schools and one Indian Prairie School District 204 school made it into the top 100 for best elementary schools in the state. They were as follows:

No. 11 – Meadow Glens Elementary (D203)

No. 17 – Highlands Elementary (D203)

No. 77 – River Woods Elementary (D203)

No. 83 – Ellsworth Elementary (D203) (tied)

No. 83 – V Blanche Graham Elementary (D204) (tied)

No. 95 – Mill Street Elementary (D203)

Just outside the top 100 was IPSD 204’s Robert Clow Elementary, which placed at No. 101.

Local middle schools within the top 100

Several local middle schools also scored well in the rankings, with representation from districts 203 and 204 in an equal showing within that top 100. They were as follows:

No. 14 – Kennedy Jr. High (D203)

No. 51 – Scullen Middle School (D204)

No. 63 – Gordon Gregory Middle School (D204)

No. 78 – Clifford Crone Middle School (D204)

No. 86 – Lincoln Jr. High School (D203)

No. 88 – Washington Jr. High School (D203)

No. 91 – Francis Granger Middle School – (D204)

No. 96 – Madison Jr. High School (D203)

How were the rankings determined?

U.S. News used state assessment data to come up with its rankings. It ranked a total of 45,236 elementary schools and 22,053 middle schools across all states, though it did not create a national ranking.

Half of the calculation examined student proficiency scores on math and reading/language arts on state assessments, with the other half putting those scores in the context of socioeconomic demographics.

Standardized scores were also summed for each of its four ranking indicators, showing performance in percentile. Student-teacher ratios were also factored in to break ties in the overall score.

The full list of rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.

