Naperville Area School Districts Jump in Niche’s Rankings to Among Top 40 in U.S.

Both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 made it into the top 40 in Niche’s yearly rankings of best school districts in the United States.

District Rankings on Niche

Naperville School District 203 landed at number 25 in the nation. That was a 15-point jump for the district from last year. Among Illinois school districts, it came in eighth.

Indian Prairie School District 204 came in at number 36 in best school districts in America, a 20-point improvement from last year. It was number 11 when ranked among Illinois school districts.

Both districts received an A+ from Niche in overall ratings.

Naperville Area Public High Schools Among Top 25 In Illinois

All three of the Indian Prairie School District 204 high schools as well as both of the Naperville School District 203 high schools are among the top 25 public high schools in Illinois, according to the Niche report.

Out of the Naperville area schools, Neuqua Valley High School ranked highest on the list, coming in at No. 11. Metea Valley High School had the next highest slot, landing at No. 18.

Not far behind were both District 203 high schools, with Naperville North coming in 21st, and Naperville Central right behind at No. 22.

IPSD 204’s Waubonsie Valley High School followed at No. 25. All five received an A+ grade on the Niche scale.

Neuqua Valley was the only Naperville area school to make it into the list of the top 100 high schools in the nation, coming in at No. 62.

Middle School/Junior High Rankings

Some Naperville area middle and junior high schools also found themselves on Niche’s listing for the best public schools in their category in Illinois. Among District 203 schools, Kennedy Junior High came in first, Madison Junior High came in fifth, and Washington Junior High was ninth.

For IPSD 204 schools, Scullen Middle School was second, Gregory Middle School was third, and Crone Middle School ranked sixth.

A handful of those also made their way into Niche’s top 100 list of junior high/middle schools across the nation. For District 203, it was Kennedy with the highest spot at 45. Madison made it in at No. 85.

For IPSD 204, Scullen landed at 62, Gregory at No. 82, and Crone ranked at 95.

Elementary School Rankings

IPSD 204 elementary schools dominated the Illinois rankings of top public elementary schools in the state, with Spring Brook topping the list. Graham wasn’t far behind at No. 3, with Builta at 4, Fry at 5, Clow at 6, Peterson at 7, Brooks at 9, and Patterson rounding things out at No.10.

Only one D203 elementary school cracked the top ten; that was Meadow Glens which came in at number 8.

But D203 still had a strong showing within the top twenty. River Woods took the No. 12 spot, Ellsworth 14, Ranch View was right behind at 15, Mill Street at 18, and Highlands at 19. They were in good company as IPSD 204’s Kendall took the No. 16 spot, May Watts 17, and Steck came in at No. 20.

Both Spring Brook and Graham were among the top 50 best public elementary schools in America, with Spring Brook listed at 38 and Graham at 45.

Ranking Factors

Niche compiles its annual list taking into account a number of factors. Those include academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, administration, and college prep. It factors in both statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.

