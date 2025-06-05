Naperville-area students chosen as National Merit Scholarship winners

A total of nine students from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, as well as two other Naperville teens, were among those chosen as college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners.

Selected students will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate studies at the college or university funding the scholarship.

The area students are among more than 2,900 winners chosen for this particular type of scholarship, with an additional round of winning scholars to be announced in July.

Local winners from D203, IPSD 204, IMSA, and homeschool

Naperville-area recipients are:

From Naperville North High School (D203):

Soren Casey, National Merit Fordham University Scholarship, intends to go into finance

Bridget Ogan, National Merit Indiana University Bloomington Scholarship, intends to go into marketing

From Naperville Central High School (D203):

William Wang, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, intends to go into mechanical engineering/robotics

From Metea Valley High School (IPSD 204):

Joanna Chu, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, intends to go into computer science

Neal Mohan, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, intends to go into mechanical engineering

Moneesha Goduguchinta, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, intends to go into aerospace engineering

From Neuqua Valley High School (IPSD 204):

Zachar Druce-Hoffman, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship, intends to go into aerospace engineering

Varsha Nair, National Merit University of South Florida Scholarship, intends to go into medicine

Aditya Rakshit, National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship, intends to go into computer engineering

From Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, Aurora:

Jayram Palamadai, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, intends to go into computer science

Homeschooled:

Teagan Bernstein-Meachum, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship, intends to go into academia

How are scholarship winners chosen?

Winners of the scholarships initially qualify by achieving high scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Applications must then be submitted, detailing extracurriculars, leadership positions, and awards, and a written essay. All entrants must also be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and earn qualifying SAT or ACT scores.

