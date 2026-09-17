Naperville-area students invited to enter science video contest

Naperville-area students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to submit videos for the “Science in a Snap – From Curiosity to Connection: The Power of Science Storytelling” contest.

The contest, hosted by KidsMatter and the ThinkGlobal Arts Foundation, asks students to send in a one- to two-minute video answering the question “How can science make the world a better place?”

Who can enter?

The competition is open to students at Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, Naperville private schools, and homeschooled students who live in Naperville.

Students can submit on their own or work in a team of up to three students to shoot, edit, and produce an original video. Entries are due by midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 30.

There will be two divisions: junior high/middle school students and high schoolers. Five finalists and five honorable mentions will be picked in each.

Contest held in advance of Emmy-winning science video producer visit

The contest is being held ahead of a keynote address at Naperville North High School by Emmy Award-winning science video producer Emily Driscoll. She’ll be speaking on Oct. 7, as part of KidsMatter’s 25th Anniversary Leadership Series.

Driscoll, along with three local judges, will pick the winners in each level of the video contest. The top three finalists will have their videos screened before Driscoll’s keynote speech, and winners in both categories will receive cash prizes and gifts.

KidsMatter and the ThinkGlobal Arts Foundation will also give finalists a digital certificate.

Those interested in entering the contest can do so through the online entry form.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!