Naperville burglary suspect crashes stolen car in Lisle, still at large

A suspect is still at large after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot early Thursday morning. The suspect is being sought in connection to a home burglary in Naperville.

According to Lisle Police, the vehicle, linked to the burglary, was initially located near the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Short Street around 2 a.m. Following the crash, the driver fled on foot and was last seen behind the Blake Lamb Funeral Home.

The suspect has not been found despite searches using drones, K-9 units, and additional cooperation from neighboring agencies.

Law enforcement officials describe the suspect as a Black male in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a black hoodie.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and to notify police of any suspicious activity.

