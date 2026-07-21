Naperville business among ‘America’s coolest’ pet shops

Pets+ Magazine listed Two Bostons Pet Boutique among its top nine of ‘America’s Coolest’ pet stores this year.

According to the magazine, the title went to those who exemplified innovation, great customer service, community engagement and retail excellence.

About Two Bostons

Andy and AdreAnne Tesene opened the downtown Naperville Two Bostons store, their first, in 2005 and has since expanded to eight locations throughout Chicagoland. The couple named their business after rescues, Boston Terriers Roscoe and Daisy.

The store is known around town for its annual Trick-or-Treat Pet Parade.

Narrowing down entries and judging

The publication’s editorial team narrowed entries down to 25 semi-finalists and from there, sent the highest-scoring 14 to a panel of five experts in the industry for further review and judging.

Judges praised the shop for its welcoming environment.

“They have mastered the art of curating the store experience, and clearly part of it has to do with the teams and with the owners’ ongoing investment and involvement,” said Judge Jolanta Smulski. “It’s impressive how they continue to scale not only their locations but marketing and digital presence, too.”

How Pets+ is recognizing the honorees

Pets+ Magazine will feature a profile of each of ‘America’s Coolest’ pet shops in an upcoming issue and will also present the winners with their awards during a ceremony at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas on August 12. The business will also have the opportunity to judge this year’s New Product Showcase Awards.

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