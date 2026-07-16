Naperville businessman Ray Kinney to chair North Central College board

A Naperville businessman has been elected as chair of the North Central College Board of Trustees.

Raymond “Ray” Kinney takes on the leadership role, following the end of Michael Naset’s two-year term.

Part of the board for more than two decades

Kinney has been on the college’s board for more than 20 years, joining in 2001. He’s served as part of the Executive Committee and Honorary Degree Committee and headed up the board’s Enrollment Management & Marketing Committee, besides receiving an honorary degree from the school in 2010.

Locally, Kinney has made his mark as founder and partner of marketing agency Maclyn, and achieved success as founder and partner of printing business Blooming Color, based in Lombard.

In a news release from the college, Kinney noted his excitement about North Central’s future and on taking on this new role.

“The opportunity to serve as board chair of Naperville’s University is an honor. I am excited to work with the College’s leadership, my fellow trustees, and our many partners and supporters to ensure that North Central College is positioned to thrive for generations to come.”

He called North Central College “one of the best investments a student can make in themselves.”

‘Experienced and collaborative leader’ notes college president

North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá expressed his support of the appointment.

“Ray is an experienced and collaborative leader, a creative thinker, and above all, someone who is deeply devoted to North Central College’s mission and values,” said Gòkè-Paríolá. “It is a pleasure working with Ray as we continue to move North Central College forward in service to our students.”

Featured image: Courtesy of North Central College

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