Naperville celebrates veterans with Healing Field and ceremony

Naperville’s American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted their annual Veterans Day program on November 11, 2025, gathering the community at Rotary Hill for reflection and remembrance.

“The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The armistice to end all fighting in the war to end all wars went into effect on November 11th, 1918 at 11 a.m. Paris time, thus ending what would later come to be called World War One. Initially designated Armistice Day, Veterans Day has become a day when we remember, honor and celebrate those who served in our armed forces,” said Brett Nila, a Past Department Commander of the VFW.

Healing Field of Honor returns to Rotary Hill in Naperville

Rotary Hill was once again lined with the Healing Field of Honor with hundreds of flags waving in tribute to service members past and present.

“We can never say thank you enough,” said Scott Wehrli, Mayor of Naperville. “It requires tremendous courage to prioritize service to your country over your personal safety. The freedom, safety and security we enjoy in our daily lives should never, ever be taken for granted. Because if any moment in history had been even slightly different, if even one veteran hadn’t chosen to put service above self, our lives, our family and our community might be very, very different today.”

Operation Support Our Troops – America partnered with the Naperville Park District, Naperville Responds for Veterans, American Legion Post 43, Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, and many other community members to bring the Healing Field back to Naperville.

Vietnam Wall of Remembrance

Also returning was the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance, a replica that includes the more than 58,000 names of those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

“Standing here today surrounded by this Healing Field of flags and before the Vietnam traveling memorial wall, we were reminded of the cost of freedom in a way that words alone can’t describe,” said Staci Boyer, Commander of the VFW Post 3873. “Each flag and each name etched in stone, represents a life lived with courage and a promise kept to our nation.”

The ceremony featured the Naperville Municipal Band playing the “Armed Forces Medley,” a rifle salute, and the laying of a wreath by members of the Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Today, we do more than thank our veterans. We honor their courage, their service, their sacrifice, and their decision to stand tall for all of us,” said Tom Jorstad Commander of American Legion Post 43.

