The Healing Field of Honor opens in Naperville

Dozens of Naperville community members gathered at Rotary Hill Thursday evening for the opening ceremony of the city’s fifth Healing Field of Honor.

The flag display, organized by Operation Support Our Troops — America, along with the Naperville Park District, Naperville Responds for Veterans and other local organizations, recognizes veterans and active military members. This year’s theme for the Healing Field is “Welcome Home,” recognizing the 50th anniversary of troops returning home from Vietnam.

More than 1500 flags honor active military and veterans

More than 1500 flags currently line Rotary Hill, adorned with “dedication tags” noting military members and sending heartfelt messages.

“This marks the official opening of the field where people can actually begin walking through the fields…and you can just read all the dedications and all the stories because every flag has its own story,” said Linda Tuisl, executive director of Operation Support Our Troops — America.

In addition to the flag display, a replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance also made a return this year. The wall, set up by Naperville Responds for Veterans, lists the names of those who died during the war from 1957 to 1965.

“You can read all the names of 58,000 service members that passed away during the war. It’s a great educational opportunity and really so kids and youth learn about our history. It’s very important to keep that going,” said Tuisl.

The opening event featured speeches from veterans, organizers, and city officials who all emphasized the sacrifice of military personnel.

Veteran reflects on service and significance of the display

Wayne Fischer, a Vietnam veteran and one of the event’s organizers, reflected on his time serving in the Marines as a helicopter pilot. Fischer arrived in Vietnam on his 24th birthday in 1967 and would end up spending over a year there, fighting for his country.

He said the perils of war never truly leave an individual.

“You’re always there. It’s every night you go to bed and something pops in your mind, a memory, and…it’s not all bad. It can be good too,” said Fischer.

The good, he says, are the men he served with, the brotherhood he experienced, and living out his dream of being a Marine Corps aviator.

He encouraged the community to experience the Rotary Hill display to see who and what it’s all about.

“I hope a lot of people come by, and I hope they bring their children, to see and understand what this wall is all about and why we’re doing this,” said Fischer.

The Healing Field of Honor will be on display for people to walk through every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

Those still interested in purchasing a flag can do so through Nov. 12 by stopping by the Paddle Boat Quarry Rentals building near Rotary Hill or visiting the Operation Support Our Troops — America website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.