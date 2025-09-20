Naperville celebs put best foot forward at Dancing with the Celebrities

On Thursday night, eight Naperville notables put on their dancing shoes and stage attire for the 15th annual Dancing with the Celebrities, hosted by the Career & Networking Center

The nonprofit hosts the event each year to entertain the crowd and raise money for its mission of helping job seekers find employment. This year’s event took place at the Matrix Club.

“We are super excited to continue to give back and provide job support for folks in our community that are in job search,” said Kim White, Executive Director of the Career & Networking Center.

Locals participating in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities

Each Naperville-area celebrity partnered with a local pro dancer to create unique performances featuring music ranging from hip-hop to country, and themes from traditional to circus.

This year’s competitors were:

Heather Queen – Board President, Young Naperville Singers Norbert Czerski – NP Dance Studio

Nathan Lara – Director of Senior Solutions, Independence Village of Naperville Ruth-Ann McEachnie – Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Carrie Provenzale – CEO, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Jake Wilson – I Just Wanna Dance

Adam Ratner – co-founder/co-owner, Grow Wellness Group Diamond Winter – Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Ross Berkley – president, Naperville Unit Education Association Zorana Botha – I Just Wanna Dance

Kristen Fredrick – fashion show producer, KF Productions James Dutton – Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Chris Grano – realtor, Keller Williams Infinity Katie Elliot – I Just Wanna Dance

Carolina Zavala – Business Development Manager, Jaime Zavala – Country Financial Rees McCloskey – Arthur Murray Dance Studio



Who danced away with the Judges’ and Audience Choice Awards?

Taking home the Judges’ Choice Award in her western boots was Heather Queen, Board President of the Young Naperville Singers. Queen and her teammate Norbert Czerski won the judges over with their country-style performance.

The Audience Choice Award went to the co-founder of Grow Wellness Group, Adam Ratner, and his partner, Diamond Winter. Their performance began with a slower musical start before picking up the pace with electronic dance music.

Though two teams earned the top prizes, none danced away empty-handed. Each team received a small disco ball trophy for categories including most artistic, most spirited, and most stylish.

“We have so many amazing people from our community who do a lot of give back. We have folks from the nonprofit community, folks from the for-profit community, individuals who really, truly at the heart of what they do, they help individuals in our community,” said White.

