Naperville Central alumnus named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Naperville Central High School alumnus Demetri Morris has earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Marketing and Advertising category as the founder of MORR.

“MORR is a future-forward digital advertising agency and venture studio. We’re all about making brands more human, and we do that through innovative marketing [and] innovative technology, all geared towards helping brands profitably grow online,” said Morris.

The story of MORR

Morris founded MORR in 2018 during his undergrad studies at Olivet Nazarene University.

“That was just out of a rockstar summer internship that I had where I was able to really help them scale their social media presence. That summer, I was able to take on my first few freelance clients and then from there, that turned into some retainer projects that turned into more projects. Freelancing is what took off MORR,” said Morris.

Since then, the Tennessee-based business has worked with top brands like Adidas, Chick-fil-A, and Uber, as well as other local and service businesses.

Growing MORR into a digital marketing agency that has worked with over 150 companies is what helped Morris earn a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

“I give a lot of credit to my family. Definitely my grandfather, for believing in me, and my wife, Nelly, she’s amazing,” said Morris. “But definitely mentors. I don’t think without the people that took time out of their schedule to meet with me, to hear me dream, I don’t think I’d be anywhere close to where I’m at today without that.”

Morris credits Naperville Central High School

Morris also attributed his success to his time at Naperville Central High School.

“I think those four years were foundational in building an identity that I think aligned with my character and who I wanted to be,” said Morris. “Without those days, I probably wouldn’t even pursue launching the business.”

Grateful that he did, Morris hopes to continue growing his digital advertising agency. For those looking to chase a dream in 2025, Morris shares this advice:

“Execution is objectively 10% of the battle. The other 90% is your mindset, it’s your internal dialog. What are you saying to yourself about this dream?” said Morris.

Second year in a row that a former Naperville student made the list

This is the second year in a row that a former Naperville student made it onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Last year, Naperville North High School alumna Cari Cesarotti was featured in the science category.

Photo courtesy: Demetri Morris, MORR

