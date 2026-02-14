Naperville Central teacher recognized as 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year 

Naperville Central High School social studies teacher Seth Brady has been recognized as a 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Regional Teacher of the Year award

The local educator is one of 14 across the state to receive this annual recognition which is a part of ISBE’s Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards. Specifically, Brady has been named the Far West Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year.

According to a press release, the awards highlight those whose “dedication, innovation, and leadership are making a meaningful difference for students and school communities across Illinois.”

“These honorees have dedicated themselves to inspiring our students, setting the next generation up for success, and working tirelessly to make their schools — and our state — a premier place for education,” said Governor JB Pritzker in the news release.

Brady has been a part of the Naperville Central community since 2004 and teaches courses in peace studies, world cultures, anthropology, world religions, and the STEM/humanities capstone.

“Seth is a phenomenal educator who inspires our students to think critically and engage deeply with the world around them,” said Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges in a press release. “This recognition is a perfect reflection of the heart he puts into his teaching every day. We are incredibly proud to have him representing our district in the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year Cohort.”

In the running for 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year

The recognition also now puts Brady in the running to become the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year, who will be chosen in the spring. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders will announce the winner, and all awardees will be honored at ISBE’s Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on April 18.

“The 2026 Those Who Excel awardees and Teacher of the Year Cohort represent the very best of our profession,” said Sanders. “Their work strengthens school communities and helps ensure students feel supported, valued, and inspired. Congratulations to each of this year’s honorees — we are grateful for the difference you make in the lives of students across Illinois.”

According to ISBE, a record number of nominations were submitted for consideration this year. A committee of educators, administrators, educational service personnel, student support professionals, and past recipients of the award reviewed applications to select the 2026 honorees.

Other District 203 and IPSD 204 staff recognized

Almost 450 educators, administrators, and other school staff were also recognized as part of the Those Who Excel Awards.

At Naperville School District 203, student support personnel Angelo Georgacopoulos received the Award of Meritorious Service, while Naperville North High School Spanish teacher Olivia Jaime received the Award of Excellence.

At nearby Indian Prairie School District 204, classroom teachers Sarah Brucher, Amy Melin, and Jessica Walsh all received an award of meritorious service.

