Naperville Central team takes first in statewide personal finance challenge

Teams from two Naperville-area schools earned the top spots in a statewide financial literacy challenge, with one now moving to the national finals.

Naperville Central team comes in No. 1

A team of four students from Naperville Central High School placed first in the Illinois Personal Finance Challenge held April 14 at Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office in Springfield, according to a news release.

Harsh Patel, Krish Patel, Taran Nathan, and Rohan Jain took on nine other teams in the competition focused on showing off their financial savvy in areas like managing credit, earning income, spending and saving, investing, and managing risk. The students were led by their coach, Naperville Central teacher Michael Borge.

They earned their spot in the contest by taking an online financial literacy exam, in which 169 teams took part.

At the state finals, teams were given a case study to start. The top four teams from that round, representing Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley High School, the Illinois Math and Science Academy, and Monticello High School, then took part in a quiz bowl, with Naperville Central coming in No. 1, and Neuqua Valley High School at No. 2.

Students in top two teams earn scholarships

Students on the Naperville Central team all earned a $1,500 Bright Start college savings scholarship, with the Neuqua students taking home a $1,000 Bright Start scholarship.

The state treasurer hosted the event.

“It is important that young people have access to financial education, financial literacy,” Frerichs said in a video about the competition released by his office.

Central team heading to national finals in Atlanta

The Naperville Central team now moves on to the National Personal Finance Challenge finals in Atlanta, Ga., to be held May 31 and June 1.

“We wish the team from Naperville Central the best of luck in Atlanta,” Frerichs said.

Photo courtesy: Illinois treasurer’s office

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