Naperville City Council Candidates

As candidate petitions began rolling in today at Naperville City Hall, there are currently eleven people who have filed for one of the four open council seats, and two who will be running for mayor.

Those filing for a chance at a council spot so far are Meghna Bansal, Nag Jaiswal, Patrick Kelly, Allison Longenbaugh, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, Josh McBroom, Derek McDaniel, Ashley South, Ashfaq Syed, Jodi Trendler, and Nathan “Nate” Wilson.

In the running for mayor is currently Naperville city councilman Benny White and long-time Naperville liquor commissioner Scott Wehrli. Early this summer, Mayor Steve Chirico announced that he would not be seeking another term.

All of the above candidates showed up to file at 8 a.m., putting into play the need for a ballot order lottery on December 6 at noon.

Petitions for council and mayor runs can be filed from today through Monday, November 28.

Gun Rights Group Files Restraining Order

A hearing will take place today after The National Association of Gun Rights (NAGR) filed a temporary restraining order against the City of Naperville, as reported by WGN.

The Naperville City Council passed an ordinance in August to prohibit the local sale of certain high-powered rifles, which is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. NAGR wants to overturn this ordinance, arguing it will put a local gun store owner out of business.

Annual Christmas Tree Sale

The annual Christmas tree sale, hosted by boys Troop 889 and girls Troop 1776 is back for the holiday season at Wheatland Church, located at 1852 95th St.

Fraser and Balsam fir trees and wreaths will be available. The sale will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Christmas tree sale runs until Dec. 17. All profits go to troops and scouts for camping trips and equipment.

Gallery of Gifts

The Naperville Art League is hosting its annual “Gallery of Gifts” fine arts and crafts sale through Dec. 23 at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery, located at 508 N. Center St.

Local artists will be selling wall art, jewelry, ornaments and more. The Gallery of Gifts is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

Items will be featured on the Naperville Art League’s Facebook page. More information about the event can be found on the Naperville Art League’s website.