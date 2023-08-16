Naperville City Council gives chicken therapy nonprofit one year to relocate

Naperville officials have imposed a 12-month limit for the chicken therapy nonprofit Touch My Heart to leave its neighborhood location. The decision came through a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

Two options for Touch My Heart

The dais was presented with two options for the Naperville nonprofit, which uses chickens as therapy animals to assist adults with special needs.

The first was to rule that the operation was “too intensive” for a single-family residential property and require them to comply with every provision of the Naperville Municipal Code.

The second was to concur with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation at its July 19 meeting to allow continued temporary use of the facility for a period of time. Commissioners also recommended setting a 12-chicken threshold and requiring the installation of fencing.

The city council chose the latter after a series of statements from Touch My Heart founder Richard Montalbano about the organization’s unique role in the Naperville community.

During his presentation, Montalbano asked the council for 24 months to relocate. He said this would give Touch My Heart enough time to raise the necessary funds, find a new property, and transfer operations.

Montalbano requested that during that two-year period, he be allowed to keep all structures “as-is” to help support friends and neighbors with disabilities.

“They are the most underserved and invisible part of all communities,” said Montalbano. “People define them by their disability or difference instead of how they are people and all members of the same community. We want them to know that they are loved and valued.”

Montalbano also asked the council to keep the maximum number of chickens allowed at 18, which is their current count, due to their short life span compared to other therapy animals.

Neighbors suggest a different setting may be more appropriate

Eric and Stacy Rush, who are neighbors of the Montalbanos, had notified the city’s code enforcement office of the violations and sent the department photographs of the chicken coops and other accessory structures. The couple also wrote an email to the city imploring officials to ask them to relocate.

Eric Rush spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. He emphasized both he and his wife respect and appreciate Touch My Heart’s work, but do not “believe the operation is meant in this setting.”

“I think everyone is in agreement that their organization is doing what’s best for the community,” said Rush. “The farm, which it’s aptly named, belongs on a farm, at least a larger land setting. The size and the number of coops, structures, and chickens should not be allowed within the City of Naperville.”

Council decides on 12 months

Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor got the ball rolling on the 12-month limit for Touch My Heart. She recently visited the location and believed the group should help its neighbors.

“You built this whole thing in one year,” said Bruzan Taylor. “You’re very proud of that. I was proud of you for that. I think with the same diligence, you can get this moved in one year.”

Councilman Josh McBroom also visited the neighborhood chicken therapy site but stated it was time for Touch My Heart to begin the relocation process.

“I think anyone that’s passing judgment on what they’re doing should go and hear their story,” said McBroom. “I think they’re doing something good for our special needs community. Problem is, you have adjacent neighbors that have complaints.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.