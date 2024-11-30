Naperville City Council pivots on Affordable Housing Incentive Program   

A document highlighting Naperville’s commitment to affordable housing projects within the city is being created in lieu of an ordinance that would have brought procedural changes to the way the developments are reviewed within local government.

In recent months, the Naperville City Council has been grappling with next steps for the Affordable Housing Incentive Program (AHIP). The initiative, which at times has been referred to as a by-rights ordinance, has been touted as a way to foster the voluntary production and availability of new affordable residential units.

But parameters within the draft AHIP plan presented to the council caused consternation from some members of the elected body — particularly a proposal that indicated neither the Planning and Zoning Commission nor the City Council would have had a direct say on the specificity of projects falling within AHIP.

Mayor’s substitution wins narrow majority

At a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Mayor Scott Wehrli presented a substitution to the AHIP ordinance that had been under review. Wehrli’s motion, which ultimately passed on a 5-4 vote, indicated the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council would each continue reviewing all new residential development projects with affordable housing, regardless of size and scope.

Wehrli’s substitution to the AHIP ordinance directs city staff to create and provide to petitioners proposing new residential developments a catalog of local projects where affordable housing strategies have been successfully incorporated and approved.

“I think it’s our duty, as a city council, not to substitute a by-rights ordinance with our role as an elected body to make sure we do our job and get all of the projects right,” Wehrli said.

In addition to Wehrli, councilmembers Paul Leong, Josh McBroom, Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, and Nate Wilson cast “yes” votes for the substitution. Councilmembers Ian Holzhauer, Patrick Kelly, Allison Longenbaugh, and Benjamin White were the dissenters.

Since the release of consultant SB Friedman’s study five years ago, Wehrli said Naperville has welcomed a number of new residential developments that offer an affordable housing component. The new Tower Court Residences project planned for the southeast side of 103rd Street and Route 59 is one of the most recent examples.

“You will see fantastic projects that I think everyone … would likely say, ‘Those are great projects, and projects that we can be proud of,’” Wehrli said. “They went through the process, and they got the kinks worked out. We have momentum in this space.”

Council had varied takes on Wehrli’s substitution

The council deliberated at length about Wehrli’s substitution at the Nov. 19 council meeting.

Proponents indicated they were backing it because of concerns over the lack of oversight. Opponents, however, said they were concerned the lack of an AHIP ordinance could dissuade developers from making affordable housing accommodations going forward.

While it did not come up for a vote at the recent council meeting, Kelly said he would have favored a substitution that would have retained many of the core elements of the original AHIP ordinance.

However, Kelly offered up a substitute provision that would have called on affordable housing developments to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council if at least three councilmembers made the directive for the review.

“It may make the program less effective, but I think it would really be better to get it passed and have the concerns satisfied,” Kelly said. “Down the road, if there were required modifications, that’s OK, but I think it would say a lot to the community, to developers, and to attorneys that it is something we value.”

Taylor said she believed Wehrli’s substitution had merit and should be pursued at this time.

“I do like the idea of the mayor’s idea, to catalog,” Taylor said. “I think that it would be very helpful to spark ideas to developers who are looking into residential projects.”

Residents, community groups weigh in on affordable housing

The council received verbal and written comments from more than a dozen residents and organization representatives in advance of the council’s vote.

Trey Phillips, an 11-year Naperville resident and member of the DuPage Housing Alliance, said his service as an Army veteran in the Iraq War was the sole reason he was able to purchase a home within Naperville.

“I was only able to afford my home here in Naperville through government assistance,” Phillips said. “For me, it was a hand up, not a handout.”

Naperville resident Suzanne Thibeaul, speaking on behalf of the organization Families Helping Families, shared success stories among the more than 150 families who have benefited from the organization’s programs in the past three decades.

“When clients do all of this hard work, and graduate, prepared to live independently, there are not enough affordable housing options for them in Naperville,” Thibeaul said. “They have given back through their hard work, yet frequently, they must uproot to areas that may offer cheaper housing, but whose schools and communities do not remotely compare to Naperville.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!