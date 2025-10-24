Naperville City Council reviewing structure of SECA program

Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts grant program is slated to go under the microscope in the coming months, with possible structural changes coming down the pike next year.

As a first step, city staffers will generate a report that includes a historical analysis of SECA, which has been fortified through the city’s 1% food and beverage tax that was established in 2004. A full workshop, with a deeper dive into the program, might take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Councilman Josh McBroom requested review

The SECA review bubbled to the surface during the “new business” portion of the city council’s Tuesday, Oct. 21 meeting. Councilman Josh McBroom had asked that the matter be placed on a future agenda item and received majority support from his elected colleagues.

McBroom said he had concerns about SECA in its current form, noting, “It really started with one organization that I thought — under the banner of the organization — put out a pretty inflammatory statement.”

“I’ve always been a little bit skeptical of the idea of tax dollars being collected by a government and then being distributed to nonprofits, but I voted for the allocations the last two years,” McBroom added. “Tons of great events, tons of great organizations that I’ve been directly involved in.”

McBroom said he is not for the outright elimination of SECA, pointing to initiatives such as Max’s Mission as the value program funds bring to the entire community.

“I do think you could make an argument for getting rid of SECA,” McBroom said. “I think you could make a very logical argument for this idea that if government doesn’t take tax money and fund something, that that thing wouldn’t exist anymore. I don’t entirely accept that premise. However, it’s big, and there is a lot of organizations that have done a lot of things.”

Other councilmembers weigh in on SECA

Councilman Benny White said he, too, found value in SECA and has witnessed the positive impact it has brought to Naperville over the years.

“I’ve just seen a lot of effects of what this program has offered to our community,” White said. “I’m for looking at it, and I’ve been at events where I have seen things politicized — I’m not going to mention names or organizations or so on because they are great organizations — but it does happen.”

Councilman Ashfaq Syed, who serves as the city council representative on the SECA Commission, said panelists within it work diligently and thoroughly as they hash over grant request applications.

“I have attended two meetings, and I have seen the commissioners, very dedicated, highly qualified, think through everything,” Syed said.

To that end, Mayor Scott Wehrli described SECA commissioners as “some of the hardest working folks of all of our city appointees.”

“When you have an ordinance that goes back over 20 years … I think it’s appropriate and timely that this council takes a look at and sees if we are giving the SECA Commission the right instruction, based on the current needs of our city,” Wehrli added.

City Manager Doug Krieger favors upcoming review

When asked to weigh in on the matter, City Manager Doug Krieger said a review by way of a report might be prudent at this time. He noted the city’s ordinance concerning SECA was last reviewed in 2017.

“It’s probably due,” Krieger said. “For the report itself, it is not going to be overly burdensome for us to put that together. I actually think that’s kind of a good first step to get both the history, as well as the requirements out there.”

From his vantage point, Krieger discussed the SECA report as a “progressive step” toward getting to an eventual workshop. If it were to take place, Krieger recommended the workshop take place in 2026, after budget season has ended, which was a timeline McBroom and others on the council were in agreement.

