Naperville City Council votes to keep Sister Cities Commission, with some modifications

The Naperville City Council voted to retain the Sister Cities Commission but added some new provisions for the group.

City officials changed the commission’s meeting schedule from monthly to quarterly, required the group “define transparent distinctions” for the Sister Cities Commission and Foundation, and directed staff to provide annual updates about the mission and effectiveness of the commission.

The decision came through a 7-2 affirmative vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

City staff’s board and commission recommendations

In June, council members directed city staff to review all 19 city boards and commissions to evaluate each one’s role in Naperville. At the Nov. 7 city council meeting, recommendations were given and the council approved all of them – except the Sister Cities Commission.

City staff recommended eliminating the commission. After listening to residents and commissioners who objected to the idea, the dais voted to delay its ruling on the Sister Cities Commission until its Dec. 5 meeting.

At its Nov. 15 meeting, commissioners offered three options to city staff for the groups going forward. The first was to keep both the commission and foundation and work with the city moving to make the commission more efficient going forward.

The second option was to transition the commission into a task force. And the last option was the request for more time to find a solution.

Residents and commissioners vouch for the group

Public forum at Tuesday’s meeting featured 11 speakers who all argued for the continuation of the commission, which fosters relationships between Naperville and three cities around the world – Nitra, Slovakia, and Cancun and Pátzcuaro in Mexico. The group has hosted festivals, exchange students, and other events in Naperville.

Sister Cities commissioner Arun Vijay Mani spoke about the commission’s importance in helping future generations become “global citizens.”

“It is something that is spread through the very fabric of this city,” said Vijay Mani. “The city council must be involved in advising and monitoring the operations of the sister cities. This will help align the sister city relationships and their influence on our city.”

Former Sister Cities commissioner and the current Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic for the State of Illinois Rosemary Wisnosky spoke about the importance of the commission in Naperville over the past 30 years.

“The present Sister Cities Commission membership has organically evolved to include several nationalities and interests,” said Wisnosky. “As Naperville has grown more culturally diverse, Naperville and Nitra’s formal connection to local government (is) extremely important.”

Council changes commission going forward

Councilwoman and dais liaison for the Sister Cities Commission Allison Longenbaugh said as currently constructed, the group was not “adhering to the mission statement” of promoting interactions between cities.

“When I read all of the minutes that are up on the city’s website that are posted for the last few years, over 60% of them dealt with the (Hispanic Heritage) Festival, and I don’t think the city is in the business of putting on festivals,” said Longenbaugh. “That is up to a third party to do.”

She was in favor of changing to quarterly meetings.

Indian city to be the newest sister city?

Councilman Ian Holzhauer voted against alterations to the commission.

“Having a 75% cut to the meeting schedule, directing that the commission go no further than what is sort of statutorily minimally there, I view it as a slap in the face to the people, who today none of whom asked for that,” said Holzhauer.

During public forum, Sister Cities Commission secretary Alan Lowe suggested a new connection between Naperville and India, referencing Holzhauer’s recent trip.

“This is the perfect opportunity, an example of how we can connect together,” said Lowe. “You visited three cities within India, and we would love to connect with you and form (an) official connection with one of those cities to help foster future relationships for business opportunities and cultural exchanges.”

