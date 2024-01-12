Naperville clearing roads of wet, heavy snow during winter storm

The City of Naperville is working in full force to clear its major roads, as a winter storm brought several inches of wet, heavy snow to the city, which is expected to continue to accumulate throughout the weekend. Many schools, businesses, and organizations have closed operations for at least today.

Snow plowing

City crew members started pre-salting roads around midnight. According to the city’s Winter Weather Updates page, crews are “actively treating roadways”, focusing first on major roads and “priority neighborhood streets.” The city has 44 total plow truck operators, with half of them (22) going out at any given time for a 12-hour shift, which they rotate. Additionally, the city has hired 30 contractors to start plowing cul-de-sacs around noon, with overall operations continuing during and after the storm, expecting to last at least 12 to 16 hours after snow stops falling. City officials ask all motorists to avoid parking on city streets to allow room for plows.

Snowfall predictions:

The city is expecting snow to fall at a rate of 1” to 2” per hour throughout the day, describing it as “wind-whipped, heavy, wet” snow. According to the Weather Channel, that snowfall is predicted to last until at least the early morning hours Sunday, Jan. 14.

Snow removal map

Naperville’s Department of Public Works has salt and plow trucks covering 1,500 miles of roads throughout the storm. They have an interactive map available showing which streets have been salted and plowed.

Winter weather driving precautions

City officials and the Naperville Police Department warn that driving conditions are dangerous and encourage people to stay off the roads. If you must drive, they advise motorists to:

Pack first-aid kit, blanket and ice scrapper

Slow down

Increase following distance

More tips here

Shoveling

Naperville residents are responsible for shoveling their own driveways and sidewalks, per city code, and should dump snow in their yard, not in the street. The city’s communication department says that while the plow drivers will do their best to keep snow off the ends of driveways but “sometimes it’s inevitable.” City staff recommend breaking up any snow piles that may form as a result of this periodically throughout the day. Waiting too long could prove challenging, they say, as large chunks could freeze with the plummeting temperatures.

