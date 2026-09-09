Naperville couple passes baton on K-9 frisbee world championships after 2 decades

Naperville unleashed some fierce competition last weekend as the 2026 Ashley Whippet Invitational K-9 Frisbee World Championships returned to Nike Park.

Frisbee with man’s best friend

The two-day event hosted nearly 100 teams from across the globe for the longest-running K-9 frisbee tournament in the world.

Human-dog duos are scored in categories like toss and catch and freestyle, testing their distance, accuracy, and creativity.

The end of an era

Beyond the competition, this year also marked the end of an era for the Ashley Whippet Invitational.

Naperville natives Tom and Chris Wehrli said they are stepping down from their leadership roles with the organization.

“After 46 years of all the events we’ve been to, competed in and been involved in, it’s time to say goodbye,” Tom Wehrli said.

Wehrli said planning for the event typically starts in December, and takes a lot of work both physically and mentally, setting up permits, sponsors, and trophies, among other duties.

Journey to leadership

His passion for the sport carried him from competitor to co-director after winning his first state championship.

“We were lucky to get a little beagle terrier that caught the Frisbee,” Wehrli said. “We saw there was an event on TV and we sent off some fliers for it, and in 1980 we went out to our first contest and won state champion.”

His wife, Chris, has been with him through it all, competing herself before taking on the role of financial director. Tom and Chris have held their leadership positions since 2005.

“She’s been with me, and we’ve been together for that long,” her husband said. “She competed with her dogs, and we competed with all of our dogs. Our children have been to all the events that we’ve been to, and now the grandchildren.”

Bringing K-9 competition to Naperville

Wehrli and Ashley Whippet Invitational founder Alex Stein worked to make the competition a summer staple in Naperville, a legacy both men say makes them proud.

“Well, it’s great that the city comes out here,” Wehrli said. “A lot of people come out there and they bring the lawn chairs and they spend the day.”

Stein added that he enjoys watching the international show of talent each year.

“I love coming here. I love seeing these athletic dogs from all over the country. There are people here from Japan. There are people here from Canada,” Stein said. “And their dogs are high jumpers, and they’ve won competitions before. But this is the world finals, so the best dog wins the Lander Cup.”

Passing the baton

Wehrli says his role will be taken over by Scott and Deanna Jones, who own a K-9 disc training facility in Michigan.

“If he wants to move it to a different state, that’s okay,” Wehrli said. “You know, it’s under his command.”

The Ashley Whippet Museum

But Wehrli isn’t stepping away from the sport entirely, as he still runs the Ashley Whippet Museum out of his Naperville home.

It’s home to various relics of the sport from the last four-plus decades, including old Frisbees, awards and competition photos.

“So anybody wants to come over and see it, just give me a call and I’ll open the doors. I still have all the history. I have all the history down in the basement,” Wehrli said.

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