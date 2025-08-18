Naperville crime down overall, but drug offenses, vandalism up mid-year

At the midway point of 2025, most major crimes in Naperville have declined in year-over-year comparisons, according to a recently released report from the Naperville Police Department, but there are a few specific crimes that are on the rise.

Of the three major reporting categories, crimes against society are up, while crimes against persons and crimes against property are down. At a more granular level, cases involving drugs, robberies, and vandalism are up.

Drug offenses, pornography crimes increase

Police Chief Jason Arres said several factors led to increased reporting of incidents under the crimes against society category — most notably, proactive police work within the department.

In the first half of 2025, Arres indicated NPD officers doubled down on drug enforcement efforts, as well as suppressing illegal activity taking place within the community.

To that end, the number of reported drug and narcotic violation crimes through the end of June totaled 173, up from 121 offenses at the midway point of 2024. The number of drug equipment violations followed a similar upward trajectory, with 34 crimes, up from 20 a year ago.

Cases involving pornography and obscene material, while still in the single-digits, also increased substantially in yearly comparisons. Through June, the NPD reported eight crimes within that particular line item; a year ago, one offense was recorded.

Prostitution-related offenses were even in yearly comparisons, with five cases each. Weapon law violations decreased, with 56 on record this year, compared to 59 through the midway point of 2024.

Crimes against persons a quarter of all cases this year

Through the first half of 2025, crimes against persons made up about a quarter of all reported incidents within Naperville, Arres indicated.

Most specific line items were down, though there were a few increases. Cases involving aggravated assault, for instance, increased from 17 cases in the first half of 2024 to 22 cases in the same period in 2025. Fondling-related incidents also increased, with six on record this year, compared to three at the same point a year ago.

A total of 14 criminal sexual assaults were reported to the NPD in the first half of 2025. Arres indicated each case involved the victim knowing or somehow being acquainted with the offender. The figure represents a decrease from 20 rapes reported through the first half of 2024.

Other specific line items within the category were down, such as intimidation-related cases (45 offenses through the first half of 2025, compared to 85 offenses at the same point in 2024) and simple assault (366 offenses in 2025, versus 370 offenses in 2024).

For the third consecutive year, the NPD did not have a reported case of murder or manslaughter within the community.

Theft, fraud, vandalism leading crimes against property cases

Arres indicated more than half of Naperville’s reported crime in the first half of 2025 was related to property-related offenses. Theft, fraud, and vandalism have constituted the majority of the crimes within this category in the first half of the year.

While the category was down overall, there were a few specific crimes that were on the rise in the first half of 2025. Robberies, for instance, totaled 13 cases in the first half of 2025, compared to 10 incidents at the same point in 2024.

Additionally, cases involving vandalism and criminal damage increased from 133 incidents in the first half of 2024 to 156 incidents this year.

But a number of other line items within the category have declined by more than half, such as theft from a building (10 cases in 2025, compared to 36 cases in 2024), theft of motor vehicle parts (five cases in 2025, compared to 12 cases in 2024) and swindling-related incidents (87 cases in 2025, compared to 157 cases in 2024).

A total of 34 building burglaries were reported in the first half of 2025, down from 37 cases at the same point in 2024. This year, a nearly even mix were linked to residential and commercial properties. Sixteen of the burglaries occurred within residences, with the balance being commercial sites.

More than a quarter — 26% — of all property offenses were related to financial crimes, according to the report, with scams and identity theft remaining ongoing issues.

According to the NPD, 74% of all cases involving vehicle burglaries were in unlocked vehicles.

NPD officials also indicated five of the 13 reported robberies through the first half of 2025 occurred at businesses.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!