Naperville curbside bulk brush pickup starts week of May 4

Naperville’s curbside bulk brush collection starts next week, on Monday, May 4.

The program allows residents to clear their yards of tree and shrub branches, free of charge.

Cycles for brush pickup based on garbage collection days

The pick-up runs in cycles, divvying up the city into five different collection areas, corresponding with garbage collection days. Each section takes a full week to complete. City crews will only do one run through each neighborhood.

Any brush that needs to be picked up should be set out on the curb the Sunday before the beginning of the collection cycle, with one adjustment for the week of Memorial Day.

The exact schedule is:

Those with Monday garbage collection, put branches out by Sunday, May 3

Those with Tuesday garbage collection, put branches out by Sunday, May 10

Those with Wednesday garbage collection, put branches out by Sunday, May 17

Those with Thursday garbage collection, put branches out by Monday, May 25

Those with Friday garbage collection, put branches out by Sunday, May 31

Guidance for what will and won’t be picked up during bulk brush collection

Brush should be put on the parkway, defined as the grassy area between the sidewalk and the street. Any branches should be stacked, with their cut ends facing the street. The city said they should be between three to eight feet long and no more than six inches in diameter.

Any shorter branches, vines, or willow whips should be put in a bag with a yard waste sticker and put out on the normal garbage collection day.

Brush piles should not be tied, badly tangled, or bundled. Any branches that have thorns should be placed in a separate pile.

Crews will not collect anything other than branches, nor will they take piles that include nails, metal, stones, stumps, plant material, root balls, or lumber.

Larger items like tree trunks, logs, roots, or root balls need to be disposed of with regular garbage, as they are not accepted during brush collection.

More information about the curbside bulk brush collection program is available on the city’s website.

Photo courtesy: City of Naperville

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