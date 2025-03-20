Naperville developer plans 30 single-family homes geared for seniors 

A local developer noted for distinctive residential housing communities could soon add to its portfolio of existing projects with a project that could provide more homes for seniors in Naperville.

Naperville-based Charleston Investments has announced plans of constructing 30 single-family homes geared toward seniors age 55 and up on a 7.2-acre site on the north side of Aurora Avenue, between River Bend Road and Berry Drive.

Charleston Investments is the developer behind several other residential projects in the area, including Charleston Reserve, Charleston Row Townhomes I, Charleston Row Townhomes II, Charleston on the Park and the Jefferson Estates subdivision.

Rezoning necessary to build Naperville homes for seniors

Charleston’s latest project, known as Charleston Place, will occupy currently undeveloped land that is in close proximity to Jefferson Estates and All Saints Catholic Academy. The site is currently designated as a low-density single-family residence district, but will have to be rezoned to a transitional-use (TU) district for the plans in their current form to take hold.

City staffers within the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Department have given Charleston’s proposal and accompanying rezoning a favorable recommendation.

“Staff considers the single-family residential use to be appropriate for the location and finds that the TU district, which is intended to serve as a mixed-use transitional area between a low-density residential neighborhood and other more intensive uses, is appropriate,” Community Planner Adam Beaver said at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

According to city documents included with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s review, Charleston is the petitioner behind the project, while Ronald Hicks, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet, is listed as the owner through a trust agreement that dates back to 1949.

Smaller homes, more density

Attorney Vince Rosanova of the Naperville law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker spoke on behalf of the petitioner at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

In his presentation, Rosanova described the proposed homes within Charleston Place as cottage-style, ranging in size from 2,400 square feet to 3,600 square feet. Each home would feature two to four bedrooms and none of the building heights are intended to exceed 35 feet.

The homes would have custom designs and landscaping, based on the proposal.

Rosanova said Charleston Place is intended to be “a nice compliment” to the nearby Jefferson Estates residential development.

Nearby neighbors provide mixed feedback

During public comment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, several Naperville residents — many in close proximity to the site — shared concerns about the project and its impact on water drainage in the broader area.

Amanda Arnold, a landscape architect within the community, said she agreed the site was ripe for new development. However, she said she is concerned the project’s density could stress existing infrastructure as it relates to directing water in and out of the area.

“It’s vital that some of these questions are answered with grading and drainage,” Arnold said.

Charleston representatives, for their part, pointed to engineering data the pointed to larger sized water basins, among other measures.

Other public comments have been more supportive of the proposal.

J. Bradford Polivka, who lives on an adjacent property, submitted a letter that praised the plans associated with Charleston Place.

“I appreciate Charleston improving the city’s housing supply and providing more options, including maintenance-free, single-family detached homes,” Polivka wrote.

Commissioners praise project

The Planning and Zoning Commission gave the land rezone for Charleston Place a favorable recommendation. The city council will make a final determination on the proposal at an upcoming meeting.

“I think this fits into the neighborhood and that area,” commissioner Michele Clemen said. “I think that single-family homes being added there is great.”

Commissioner Mark Wright said he was confident the project would be successful and a positive addition to Naperville, given Charleston’s track record within the community. He also addressed the concerns raised about the density and said it makes the development more affordable.

In terms of calls by some of the concerned neighbors to lessen the number of homes at the site to decrease density, Wright said, “That kind of defeats the purpose of what this community is being built for.”

Image courtesy: Charleston Investments / Charles Vincent George Architects

