Naperville Development Partnership names Monica Conners as its new president

The Naperville Development Partnership (NDP) has found its next president.

Monica Conners, CEcD has been chosen as the new leader of the NDP, starting in her new role on Monday, May 6, as announced in a news release.

Conners takes over the role from Christine Jeffries, who is retiring from the position after more than 25 years.

Strong background in economic development

Conners has a strong background in economic development, most recently having served as the Director of Economic Development in Delaware County, Ohio. She also worked as a business development executive for Fortune 500 company Ameren, and had a number of other jobs in the economic field in Virginia and Missouri.

“I am honored to join the Naperville Development Partnership and work with the talented team and vibrant community here,” Conners said in the news release. “Naperville has a strong foundation of business excellence and community spirit. I am committed to leveraging these assets to enhance our economic landscape and create opportunities for all residents and businesses. Together, we will build on the NDP’s legacy and chart a prosperous future for Naperville.”

Pivotal point in Naperville Development Partnership’s mission to strengthen and grow economy

In her role as president, she’ll be tasked with helping to “enhance Naperville’s position as a leading destination for business and quality of life,” guiding the economic strategies to spur development in the city. She’ll also oversee Dine Naperville and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

NDP Board Chairperson Mark Wright said Conners is coming on at a “pivotal point” in the group’s mission to strengthen and grow the local economy.

“Monica’s visionary leadership and extensive experience in economic development make her the ideal person to lead our organization. We are excited to welcome her to our team and look forward to the dynamic and transformative initiatives she will bring to Naperville,” said Wright.

Conners’ “growth mindset” just what Naperville needs says mayor

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli noted Conners’ strong economic background and voiced his support for her appointment.

“From Missouri to Ohio, Monica has a track record of targeting world-class businesses to locate, expand and stay in the communities she serves. Her growth mindset is exactly what Naperville needs now, and I’m excited to have her as a part of Team Naperville,” said Wehrli.

