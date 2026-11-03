Naperville Día de Muertos celebration highlights connection, remembrance

Naperville community members gathered to honor loved ones who have died and celebrate the human experience of life and loss during Día de Muertos celebrations on Nov. 1.

Honoring enduring love

The event was hosted by the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, or ALMAS, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. This is the group’s fourth year welcoming people of all backgrounds to share in the tradition.

“We all have loved ones that have passed away, and at the end of the day, we will all die. So realistically, you know, that is something really simple that we can connect about, connect on the essence of losing a loved one and the love that we have to continue to endure for them,” Dr. Lili Burciaga, ALMAS president, said.

Ofrendas pay respect to the dearly departed

Día de Muertos is often observed by paying respects through traditions like ofrendas, or offerings, displaying photos of the deceased and other favorite items on colorful altars.

One pair of sisters, Jazmin Figueroa and Angela Martinez, honored their mother.

“My mother always celebrated Día de Los Muertos,” Martinez said. “She would set up ofrendas, and she would collect pictures of our deceased family members and set them up on a wall. Our mother passed away Feb. 15, 2025. She would have loved to have attended this.”

Each piece of their ofrenda held a special meaning to their family.

“This is our first time setting up for her this year. So my sister came early this morning with my aunt to set up her little gravesite, and the pictures and items that they have there are just telling Mom’s story,” Figueroa said. “Her favorite food. The marigolds are from my garden, I grow marigolds. I get emotional every time I see someone stop and see her tomb.”

Figueroa said the occasion was emotional, but not somber.

“As I was decorating, there was a young woman that came by, and she was asking what it was. And she goes, ‘You know, here in the United States, we’re just always mourning death.’ And it was just like, oh, you know, in Mexico they celebrate death, the afterlife,” Figueroa said. “And so it’s just really a celebration of their life, basically. So that’s why it’s so colorful.”

Symbols of dedication

In addition to ofrendas, visitors could also dedicate monarch butterflies to their dearly departed.

“There’s a very strong connection between monarchs and their journey, as well as the journey of our loved ones during the end. And so everyone’s invited to dedicate a monarch to somebody that has passed away,” Burciaga said.

The day was complete with live music, food and even community art projects. Larger-than-life Catrina skeletons were displayed for attendees to help paint.

Uniting through the human experience

Burciaga said she hopes visitors left feeling a sense of togetherness.

“We’re all in this together, and we can celebrate together. Because one thing that we have in common is that we all experience love,” Burciaga said.

Photojournalist: Sam Kupres

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