Naperville District 203 considering changes to long-standing mission statement    

Naperville School District 203 officials are considering changes to its long-standing mission statement that has roots going back to the 1990s. The effort is part of a multi-pronged series of reviews revolving around student achievement and preparedness.

This spring, a cross-section of District 203 students, parents and guardians, community members, staff and administrators took part in a planning exercise, Profile of a Learner, which was aimed at looking at student success in an ever-evolving world.

Ultimately, Profile of a Learner participants narrowed in on five key themes, which could be incorporated into a modified mission statement: adaptability, communication, critical thinking, a learner’s mindset, and global citizenship.

‘Things have changed’ says superintendent

As this big picture planning exercise was discussed at a board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, Superintendent Dan Bridges indicated a driving force behind it is a potential structural change to classroom education, in general.

“We know things have changed. We know education has shifted and changed,” Bridges said. “We know we have to look differently at our experiences, not just our kids in our classrooms, but adults who are in our schools.”

The intent of Profile of a Learner and its corresponding documents — such as the board policy linked to the district mission statement — is to have in place a framework that is nimble and subject to ongoing revision.

“We know that the workforce is evolving at a rate that is faster than we are evolving at,” Lisa Xagas, assistant superintendent for strategy and engagement, said of the fluid nature of the documents. “Are we doing everything that we can to ensure students have these skills, and are they able to demonstrate them, in our classrooms, and when they leave us?”

A look inside the profile reflecting on mission statement

The cross-section of participants involved in visioning District 203’s Profile of a Learner played a part in establishing the five core themes that play into the forward-looking document. To further emphasize the district’s reliance on the concept, a multi-colored logo has been established.

School Board President Kristine Gericke was one of two elected representatives who took part in the planning exercises this spring as the profile was assembled.

“Everyone there was very engaged. There was not a moment of passivity,” Gericke said. “We all had these really engaging conversations, small group and large group.”

Kristin Fitzgerald, the board’s vice president, also took part in the planning process. “It was rigorous and, I think, a fantastic process,” she said.

As the 2024-25 school year unfolds, Xagas said the intent is to begin integrating one of the key concepts — communication — into the instructional day, with additional rollouts in the near future.

“Each competency represents a critical area of development that is essential for our students’ future success,” Xagas said.

Board response to the proposal in motion

The board of education is slated to vote on changes to the policy linked to the mission statement at an upcoming meeting.

Conceptually, there has been support on the board for making tweaks to the existing mission statement as a show of support for bringing the concepts in Profile of a Learner into vivid display in all district schools.

Board member Amanda McMillen said she was pleased to hear the profile would be adjusted as time goes on to reflect what is taking place outside school buildings.

“That makes a lot of sense because if you want to do anything well, you have to learn about what’s going right and then make adaptations,” said McMillen, who added it was a reflection of “a well-functioning system.”

