Naperville District 203 shares student impact if strike takes place

With an official strike date now set by Naperville School District 203 teachers, the district is informing parents about how students will be impacted should a strike occur.

Official strike date set for Tuesday, Aug. 26

The Naperville Unit Education Association announced Thursday night that it had set a strike date of Tuesday, Aug. 26, while noting it still hoped to come to an agreement with the district ahead of that date to avoid an actual strike.

In an email to the District 203 community, Superintendent Dan Bridges said, “we learned of this news alongside the rest of the community,” saying the district is taking steps to prepare while gathering more information.

Impact of strike on students

If a strike were to occur, Bridges said, all schools would be closed to students starting on Tuesday, Aug. 26. No remote learning would be offered.

Extracurricular activities and athletic practices and events would be suspended.

The district is working with its community partners on childcare options and plans to keep free and reduced-price meals available to those students who are eligible.

District ‘hopeful” strike can be avoided

Bridges said the district remains “hopeful” that a strike can be avoided.

“The Board of Education is fully committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement that keeps our students in the classroom where they belong. We understand how important it is for our students to continue their learning without disruption, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that happens,” Bridges said.

An all-day federally mediated negotiating session is taking place Friday, Aug. 22.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!