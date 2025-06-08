Naperville eyes traffic fixes for speeding on Jefferson Avenue

Concerns of speeding — and, in some cases, more extreme reckless driving — has prompted a deep review into potential solutions in one particular heavily traveled area of Naperville.

At a meeting Tuesday, June 3, the city council, on a 6-3 vote, approved a first reading of an ordinance that, if ultimately adopted, would establish a four-way stop sign at the intersection of West Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Additionally, the majority of council members directed city staff in the Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) department to provide a report on potential traffic calming measures to address vehicle speeds along Jefferson Avenue, from River Road to Mill Street. That report will be delivered at the upcoming June 17 city council meeting.

Mayor Scott Wehrli and councilmembers Mary Gibson and Josh McBroom cast the dissenting votes.

Residents weigh in with concerns as Jefferson Avenue agenda item taken up

At the recent city council meeting, elected officials heard from three residents. Each implored the decision-makers to take measures to curb speeding in the area. None of the speakers, however, favored a four-way stop sign.

Resident Mary Lou Wehrli described the area in question as a “troubling 1.1-mile piece of roadway” and said changes “are much needed.”

“I think there is great room for some study on this area,” said Wehrli, who suggested other alternatives, such as a four-way stop sign at Parkway Drive and Jefferson Avenue. She also suggested installing two “your speed” signs to alert motorists of their actual speed at Stauffer Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

Resident Paul Hinterlong, who also lives in the impacted area, urged the council to do its due diligence and consider all options before considering four-way stop signs.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 34 years now,” Hinterlong said. “We’ve gone through several traffic studies over the years. Before we go and throw signs up, just know what that means. For every action, there’s going to be a reaction.”

Resident Marilyn Schweitzer also weighed in and asked city officials to consider a broader review of potential solutions beyond the locale in question.

“I urge city council, TED, and the police department to look for citywide solutions to our increased traffic safety issues,” Schweitzer said.

Council favors traffic calming, but leaves door open to stop sign

During deliberations, the council, in general, favored traffic calming measures such as traffic enforcement, design features, and speed reminders in lieu of actual stop sign installs in the specific area along Jefferson Avenue.

Councilman Patrick Kelly said he is concerned overall with the safety of everyone traversing the area.

“I just view this as a public safety issue, where it’s no secret that pedestrian, bicycle and driving are some of the most dangerous conditions that our residents have in our city,” Kelly said. “It’s only gotten worse since COVID, and it’s not showing much sign of getting any better.”

Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh said she supports a variety of tactics to enhance safety beyond stop signs. She cited several examples, including additional parkway trees, curb bump-outs and, perhaps, even a “Welcome to Downtown” sign that would remind motorists they are entering a denser area.

“I think there are more creative ways that we could attack this,” Longenbaugh said. “What we need to do is create the illusion of narrowness because people see how wide it is, and they’re just going super fast.”

Councilman Benjamin White said the installation of a four-way stop sign could bring with it potential unintended consequences.

“If we put up a stop sign, there’s going to be an educational point for the public,” White said. “The last thing we want to do is try and solve a problem and end up creating another one, where a pedestrian wants to cross, and thinking a car is going to stop when they don’t.”

TED, Police department heads weigh in on issue

TED Director Jennifer Louden and Police Chief Jason Arres each weighed in on the issue during deliberations.

Louden said TED staffers have been engaged in traffic collection in the area. A study was conducted last month, prior to the end of the school year, and another will soon takes place as summer takes hold.

“I think there are a lot of actions and things to look at that are in the toolkit to help to continue to promote further speed reduction in this area,” Louden said.

Arres said Naperville police have — and will continue to — prioritize traffic enforcement in specific areas, such as the spots along Jefferson Avenue that have been outlined. He noted 38 traffic stops took place on Jefferson Avenue, in between River Road and Mill Street, in April and early May.

“We, as a community, have to make a conscious effort to follow our traffic laws,” Arres said.

